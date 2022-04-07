JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA traded down €2.95 ($3.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €64.75 ($71.15). The stock had a trading volume of 90,788 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. Befesa has a twelve month low of €55.60 ($61.10) and a twelve month high of €73.10 ($80.33).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

