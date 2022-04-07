JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 105 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) received a CHF 105 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.
Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.
