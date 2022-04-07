JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $112.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.71.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zai Lab by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $2,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 23.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

