JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $120.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.