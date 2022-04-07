JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $175.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 97,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
