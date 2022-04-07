JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $175.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 97,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.