JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.51) to GBX 4,840 ($63.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 4,980 ($65.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.34).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 2,827 ($37.08) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,902.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,142.55. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,097 ($106.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

