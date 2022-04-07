JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Suspended Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their suspended rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 267 ($3.50) target price on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of RQIH opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.78. The company has a market capitalization of £433.46 million and a PE ratio of 196.88. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The company has a current ratio of 756.32, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

