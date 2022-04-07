JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Target Price to $4.00

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.72 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 124,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,975 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,290,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

