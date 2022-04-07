JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPMB. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.86. 9,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

