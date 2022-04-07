JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get JSR alerts:

Shares of JSR stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. JSR has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.