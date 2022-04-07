Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.