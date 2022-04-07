Karen Seaberg Sells 3,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $70,320.50.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total transaction of $94,164.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $28,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

