Karen Seaberg Sells 3,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $70,320.50.
  • On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total transaction of $94,164.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95.
  • On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.
  • On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $28,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.