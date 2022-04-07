KARMA Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $79.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004154 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046707 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

