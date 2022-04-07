Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.82

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.82 and last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 388719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market cap of C$995.33 million and a P/E ratio of 35.89.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

