Kava.io Market Cap Hits $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00196038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00035472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00395580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.