Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €780.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €777.58 ($854.49).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €557.10 ($612.20) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($458.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €608.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €650.27.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.