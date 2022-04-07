Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $63.27

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $66.75. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $137,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $898,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.