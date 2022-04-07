KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

LYB opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 469,143 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

