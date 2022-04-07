KeyFi Price Reaches $0.25 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $665,018.82 and $5,069.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.27 or 0.07328149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.49 or 0.99825551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00050607 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.