Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $18.40 Average PT from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
