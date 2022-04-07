Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGFHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.33.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

