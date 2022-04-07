Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Cormark

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.40.

TSE K opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.27. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.06.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

