Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €102.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.54 ($101.69).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €55.38 ($60.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.42. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

