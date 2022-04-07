Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €89.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.54 ($101.69).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €55.38 ($60.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.42. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.