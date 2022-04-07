Klimatas Price Up 235.2% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 272.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 235.2% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $19,463.05 and approximately $92.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

