Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.54

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $70.68 million and $1.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00373603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00084335 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004828 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,038,753 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

