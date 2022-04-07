Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

