Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

