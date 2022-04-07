Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.96.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE KOS opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.