Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.96.
NYSE KOS opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.