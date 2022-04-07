Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Thomas E. Iv Mills Sells 22,605 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

