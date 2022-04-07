KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $19.84 or 0.00045733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $10.93 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

