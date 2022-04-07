KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) COO Sells $202,048.00 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $202,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KULR opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.17. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.