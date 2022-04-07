KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) COO Sells $202,048.00 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $202,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of KULR opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.17. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
KULR Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.
