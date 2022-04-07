Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
