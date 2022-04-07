LABS Group Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $76,190.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.74 or 0.07393539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.51 or 1.00038439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

