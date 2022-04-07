L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT Raised to €177.00 at UBS Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €173.00 ($190.11) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $36.29.
About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
