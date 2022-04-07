L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT Raised to €177.00 at UBS Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €173.00 ($190.11) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.