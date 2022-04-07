Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

