Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

LE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $517.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

