Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.27.

Landstar System stock opened at $142.27 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

