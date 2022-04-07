Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. Lannett has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.