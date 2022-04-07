Larry L. Wood Sells 7,242 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EW opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

