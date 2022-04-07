Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,966,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

