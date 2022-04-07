Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.36. 1,578,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,354,670. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87.

