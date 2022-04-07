Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $10,830,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 91.67.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 37.97. The company had a trading volume of 491,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986,020. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

