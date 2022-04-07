Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,747,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,139,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

