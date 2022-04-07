Leonard S. Schleifer Sells 4,461 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

REGN traded up $13.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $721.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $645.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $469.80 and a one year high of $710.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $454,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

