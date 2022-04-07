Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

LEVI stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.