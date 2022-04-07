Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.