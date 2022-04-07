LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LG Display by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LG Display by 110.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

