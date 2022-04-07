Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.
Shares of LICY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 73,664 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.
Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
