Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

